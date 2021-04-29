Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $20.13. 501,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

