Analysts Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ping Identity posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PING. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $678,898. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PING traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 865,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,565. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.