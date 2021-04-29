Analysts Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price at $454.63

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $454.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE TWLO traded down $18.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $375.44. 1,836,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,297. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $106.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

