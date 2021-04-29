Clash Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $923,766.57 (SCT)

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Clash Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clash Token has a market cap of $923,766.57 and $42,111.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Clash Token has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,511.18 or 1.00048299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00041643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00221558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000905 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005653 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Clash Token Coin Profile

Clash Token (SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,000 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

