Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Announces Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.54. 826,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.97, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.13.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.