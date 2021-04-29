The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Announces Earnings Results

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 809,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,804. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

