The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Announces Earnings Results

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 809,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,804. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24.
In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
