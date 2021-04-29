Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 893,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,848. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,250,704. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

