USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.150-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.15-6.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on USNA. Roth Capital lifted their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of USNA stock traded up $3.91 on Thursday, hitting $92.71. The stock had a trading volume of 140,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.32.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $69,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $42,604.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 over the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

