NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 281.8% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMHLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 68,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,109. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. NMC Health has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

