Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Increases By 243.5%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 243.5% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MACE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Mace Security International has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.74.
About Mace Security International
