Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Increases By 243.5%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 243.5% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MACE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Mace Security International has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

