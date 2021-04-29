Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Up 264.3% in April

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,942. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

