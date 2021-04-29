Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Up 264.3% in April

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,942. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

