Small Love Potion Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.52 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 181.3% against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $30.25 million and approximately $23.52 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00067701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00079608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.56 or 0.00818412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00097706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 352,878,396 coins. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

