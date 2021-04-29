Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.56). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

PRVB traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 939,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,747. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $468.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

