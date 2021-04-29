The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $235.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,268,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average is $214.55. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.17.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.