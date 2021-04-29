Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,443,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,479. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

