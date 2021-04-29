SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%.

SJW Group stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.88. 108,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,287. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73.

Get SJW Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.