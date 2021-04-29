Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $6.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report $6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.67 and the lowest is $6.40. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $27.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $27.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $120,527,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,795. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.55. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

