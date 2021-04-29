$836.40 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post sales of $836.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $827.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $850.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $776.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,156,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.71. 611,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.51. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

