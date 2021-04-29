LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNSPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

LNSPF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

