Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSY traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $86.79. 315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $76.55 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

