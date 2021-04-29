Zacks Investment Research Lowers Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Sell

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

FRO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,648. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 437,637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Frontline by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 1,355.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels.

