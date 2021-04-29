Comparing Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -8.31% -1.44% -0.75% CoreCivic 6.37% 10.03% 3.52%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paramount Group and CoreCivic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 2 1 0 1.80 CoreCivic 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paramount Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.95, suggesting a potential downside of 5.06%. CoreCivic has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.26%. Given CoreCivic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paramount Group and CoreCivic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $769.18 million 2.98 -$36.90 million $0.98 10.69 CoreCivic $1.98 billion 0.48 $188.89 million $2.62 3.04

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Group. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CoreCivic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Paramount Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust and the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

