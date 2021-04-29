Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in April

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.92. 791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $73.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mitsui Fudosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

