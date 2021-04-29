Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Insider Thomas X. Geisel Sells 3,974 Shares

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.41. 2,283,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,344,000 after acquiring an additional 221,143 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $44,872,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

