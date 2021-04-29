Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,603,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

