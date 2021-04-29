Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.298-1.318 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Zendesk also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE ZEN traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,213. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average of $137.23. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $70.05 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.07.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

