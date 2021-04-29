Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,597. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $509,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,440,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,405.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,844,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,250,382. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

