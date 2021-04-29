Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.
Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,597. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.
About Liberty Oilfield Services
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.
