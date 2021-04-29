Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

NYSE:OIS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $366.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

