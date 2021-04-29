Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHR shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cormark upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 308,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$692.79 million and a P/E ratio of 17.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.88. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.