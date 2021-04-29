QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.55-1.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,314,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.42. The company has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

