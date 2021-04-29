Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Announces Earnings Results

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%.

KRA stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.02. 564,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

