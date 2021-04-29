Earnbase Price Hits $12.78 on Exchanges (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $8,166.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for $12.78 or 0.00023855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00280724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.95 or 0.01110634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00717438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,510.79 or 0.99892953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

