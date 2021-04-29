BIDR Market Capitalization Hits $6.13 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. BIDR has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $31.51 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00280724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.95 or 0.01110634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00717438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,510.79 or 0.99892953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.