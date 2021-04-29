Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-$6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.500-6.550 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.35.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.63. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,930 shares of company stock worth $7,488,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

