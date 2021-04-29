Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will announce $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.97. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $23.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.85 to $25.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $30.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.40 to $31.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,635,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,290,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE traded up $6.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.45. The stock had a trading volume of 655,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.93. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $272.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

