Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Century Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:CCS traded up $8.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,844. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

