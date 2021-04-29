Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the March 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $23.38. 38,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,675. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

