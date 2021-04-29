Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Rises By 216.7%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 36,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,435. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.46.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,101.43% and a net margin of 81.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

