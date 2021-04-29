Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Surmodics updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.350 EPS.

Shares of Surmodics stock traded down $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 51,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.03 million, a P/E ratio of 697.88, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $384,659 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

