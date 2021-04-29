3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $2.10. 3M posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after buying an additional 697,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,323. The company has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day moving average is $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

