Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Valvoline updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.72-1.82 EPS.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. 2,616,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,157. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

