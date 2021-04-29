eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.77-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.52 million.eHealth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.770-3.260 EPS.

Shares of EHTH traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,739. eHealth has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.79.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

