Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%.

ORN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 211,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

Get Orion Group alerts:

ORN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.