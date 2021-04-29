Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Declines By 55.9%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 200,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Shares of NYSE:FIV remained flat at $$9.42 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 75,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,055. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

