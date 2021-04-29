Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 323,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Arena stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 4,030,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,181,578. Global Arena has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Global Arena
