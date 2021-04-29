Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HOFSQ remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 76,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,127. Hermitage Offshore Services has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $971,230.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.21.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

