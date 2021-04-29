$4.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will announce sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.89 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.13 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,320. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

