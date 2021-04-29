Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million.

ABUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 1,159,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $338.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.15.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 831,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $162,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

