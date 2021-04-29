MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.520-0.560 EPS.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.61. 2,035,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,387. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -66.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

