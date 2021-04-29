LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.59 million-$30.65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.78 million.

Shares of LAIX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 534,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $102.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.90. LAIX has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

